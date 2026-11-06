A screenshot of Ambassador Rayed Krimly’s English denial of Wall Street Journal claims about a Houthi $51 billion demand, shared on X by Ali Al Sakani on November 5, 2026. Photo: Ali Al Sakani (@Alsakaniali) via X

Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for public diplomacy called a Wall Street Journal report of a $51 billion Houthi peace demand “pure fabrication,” as Riyadh weighs how to answer the Red Sea war.

Ambassador Rayed Krimly (@Rayedkrimly) posted the denial in Arabic and then in English on Thursday afternoon. In the English note he wrote: “I categorically deny the claims published by The Wall Street Journal regarding demands made by this militia. All of this is pure fabrication by the writers or their alleged sources.” He said the Houthis had turned against Yemen’s recognized government, caused famine among Yemenis, dragged the country into conflicts that do not serve its people, attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea, hit civilian and economic targets, and rejected all peace efforts. The Arabic twin carried the same message.

The Wall Street Journal article, which Krimly linked and which secondary outlets summarized, reported that the Houthis had sought $51 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia and recognition as Yemen’s legitimate authorities during talks with Riyadh. Mereja Media could not read the full Journal text behind its paywall at the time of writing, so the claim is attributed through Krimly’s denial and through secondary reporting that cited the Journal. The Journal’s public URL remained listed on X as a Middle East story on how Saudi Arabia has no easy choices as it weighs how to combat the Houthi threat.

The New Arab (@The_NewArab) later summarized the same Journal claim and reported that a source close to the Houthis disputed the $51 billion figure. According to The New Arab, Hussain Albukhaiti, a Sanaa based journalist close to the movement, called the reports false and said authorities in Sanaa had instead put Yemen’s economic losses from the war at $1.13 trillion, covering lost output and damage to infrastructure while excluding deaths, injuries and private homes. Albukhaiti also rejected the claim that the Houthis were seeking Saudi recognition, saying the priority was a complete Saudi withdrawal from Yemen. Those Houthi side remarks are Albukhaiti’s account to The New Arab, not an official Ansarallah statement that Mereja Media could verify.

Yemeni and Saudi accounts amplified Krimly’s denial through the evening. Ali Al Sakani (@Alsakaniali) shared the English text and said the deputy foreign minister had categorically denied the report. Ibrahim Jalal (@IbrahimJalalYE) called the denial unsurprising given Riyadh’s priorities. Arabia Fact Check (@ArabiaFactCheck) listed the “$51B Houthi demand” item among viral claims it said had been corrected by Krimly’s denial. None of those posts replaces a primary Saudi statement beyond Krimly’s own words.

The dispute lands on a Red Sea war that has already drawn Saudi Arabia, the Houthis, Yemen’s internationally recognized government, and commercial shipping into a wider fight. Mereja Media reported this week on Houthi claims of strikes toward Riyadh and on fighting in Al Jawf and Raghwan. Krimly’s denial does not itself confirm that secret talks took place, only that he rejects the demand figure and the framing attributed to the Journal.

Mereja Media sent questions to the Saudi Embassy press office in Washington asking whether Krimly’s denial is the official position and whether Riyadh will describe any talks without confirming a demand figure. No reply had arrived at the time of writing.

Sources