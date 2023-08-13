Objectives of the Amhara Resistance – Dawit Woldegiorgis

As the Amhara Resistance gains momentum, there is a deliberate campaign to depict the movement inaccurately and disseminate misinformation to the public. In order to bring clarity to both the detractors and supporters, we would like to emphasize the following points:

The primary and most urgent focus of the Amhara Resistance is to prevent the existential threat facing our people from the anti-Amhara forces holding power in the country. The movement strives to dismantle the genocidal system completely, thus laying the foundation for peaceful existence and development of our people. With defending our people being the top priority objective, the ultimate goal of the Amhara Resistance is to establish a peaceful and harmonious existence for the Amhara people within a truly federated Ethiopia. This vision entails the secure coexistence of the Amhara people within its ancestral and historical territory, alongside other ethnic groups within a federated system characterized by mutual respect and cooperation.

Our vision is centered around a system in which every ethnic group contributes according to their unique strengths, leading to integrated economic and social progress and the creation of a globally competitive society.

The Amhara Resistance has specific objectives that it aims to accomplish:

a. Protection of the Amhara people: The Amhara Resistance is committed to safeguarding the physical, spiritual, historical, cultural, economic, and human survival of the Amhara people. It will take proactive measures to raise awareness, deter adversaries, and respond appropriately to individuals or organizations that seek to undermine Amhara interests and right to exist. To do so we strongly believe Amhara have the right to employ both disobedient based and self defense resistance techniques.

b. Deterrence of threats: The Amhara Resistance aims to prevent threats to the well-being and security of the Amhara community, including expansionist ideologies such as the one that has currently waged a genocidal war on our people.

c. Participation in decision-making: The Amhara Resistance strives to ensure active involvement and influence of the Amhara people in political, social, economic, and cultural decisions that directly impact our survival, continuity, and prosperity. We shall not allow any political, military and/or social system that would marginalize Amharas to flourish or take roots.

d. Transitional Justice: The #AmharaResistance advocates for Transitional Justice, which involves discovering historical truths, seeking justice for victims of past atrocities, implementing reparations, and making genuine efforts towards post-conflict reconciliation and peace-building.

e. Collaboration with other ethnicities: The #AmharaResistance endeavors to advocate for the interests of the Amhara people and find ways to realize them through collaboration with other ethnicities. It seeks to establish a mutually beneficial environment for social progress and economic development. With this being our core value, we will closely collaborate with other ethnicities and entities that oppose the expansionist movement. We will exchange information, intelligence, and resources to counter shared threats.

f. Promotion of lasting peace and stability: We shall work fervently to establish lasting peace and stability for the Amhara people, Ethiopia, and the broader East African region by addressing the root causes of conflict and advocating for fair solutions, the #AmharaResistance aims to create a peaceful and prosperous environment for all.

In conclusion, the vision of the Amhara Resistance revolves around achieving peace, security, and prosperity for the Amhara people within a federated Ethiopia. The specific objectives outlined by the movement aims to safeguard and advance the interests of the Amhara, while also encouraging collaboration with other ethnic groups for the betterment of the entire nation.