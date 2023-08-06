Abiy Ahmed’s regime in Ethiopia declares genocidal war on the Amhara people – APF statement

DEBRE MARKOS, ETHIOPIA (August 6, 2023) – Abiy Ahmed’s ethnic apartheid regime in Ethiopia has declared a genocidal war on the Amhara people, escalating the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued Ethiopia for the past five years.

Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power, Ethiopia has witnessed a series of systematic attacks on the Amhara ethnic group, particularly in regions like Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz, as well as the capital, Addis Ababa. The relentless aggression against the Amhara population has resulted in hundreds of thousands of civilians being attacked, displaced, and murdered, with many of the victims being buried in mass graves. Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa has witnessed a devastating campaign of ethnic cleansing, forcibly evicting tens of thousands of Amhara citizens from their homes.

Recently, the situation has reached a breaking point as Abiy Ahmed’s regime launched a full-scale war on the Amhara Region, taking measures such as shutting down the internet to control the narrative. This war has intensified to the point where the use of heavy weapons against civilians is becoming common, leading to war crimes being committed by the regime.

In response to the genocidal attacks, the Amhara people are arming themselves and mounting a defense against the aggression. The Amhara Popular Front (APF), an organization that believes in the right of people to defend themselves, has emerged to coordinate the struggle for survival. The APF is now participating in efforts to take over the Amhara Region and establish a transitional administration, with the ultimate goal of forming an inclusive transitional government in Ethiopia.

APF is calling for the immediate resignation of Abiy Ahmed’s regime, recognizing that a new government based on inclusivity is necessary to heal the wounds of ethnic violence that he has perpetrated. The organization is urging Ethiopian armed and security forces to reject any orders to attack civilians and instead support the establishment of a transitional government of national unity, which will promote peace, stability, and justice for all Ethiopians.

In this time of crisis, the APF is also appealing to the international community, specifically the African Union and the United Nations, to urgently intervene and help bring an end to the genocidal war against the Amhara people. International support and pressure are crucial in holding those responsible for the violence and atrocities accountable and in finding a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia.

The situation in Ethiopia demands immediate attention and action to prevent further loss of innocent lives and the escalation of violence to the entire eastern Africa region. Only through concerted efforts from both the Ethiopian people and the international community can lasting peace and reconciliation be achieved.