Ethiopia waiting for positive reply to its request to join BRICS: Official 

Africa’s second most populous nation, Ethiopia is waiting for positive reply to its request to join BRICS group, an Ethiopian official said on Thursday.

Speaking during a presser in Addis Ababa, Meles Alem, Spokesman for Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said Ethiopia has recently submitted a request to join the BRICS group.

Meles said as Ethiopia is a founding member of numerous international organizations, like the United Nations, the African Union and the Non-Aligned Movement its only reasonable that it submits a request to join other influential multinational organizations.

Meles also said Ethiopia’s request to join BRICS group was taken considering the changing international state and shift in international political power as well as with the intent to maximize Ethiopia’s national interests’ benefits.

The MoFA Spokesman also said Ethiopia will continue to monitor the progress of its request to join BRICS group.

BRICS is the abbreviation for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa currently heads the BRICS presidency for 2023.