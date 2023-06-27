Ethiopia electoral board head announces her resignation on Facebook

The Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), Birtukan Mideksa announced on Monday her resignation in a Facebook post.

Writing in her personal Facebook address, Birtukan who headed NEBE for the last four and half years citing the need to safeguard her long term health as the reason for her departure.

The NEBE Chairwoman said she has already submitted her resignation letter to the Office of Ethiopia parliament speaker, Tagesse Chafo earlier this month.

However, Birtukan said she intends to stay in her position until August 7 to complete outstanding NEBE activities as to facilitate transition to a new NEBE administration.

In her position as Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), Birtukan Mideksa has overseen three regional referendums to form three new regions in southern Ethiopia.

Birtukan also supervised the controversial June 2021 national polls which were won in a landslide by the incumbent ruling Prosperity Party (PP).