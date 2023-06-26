Traffic accident in central Ethiopia kills 10 

A traffic accident in Ethiopia’s Oromia region left at least 10 people dead, local officials disclosed on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the communication office of Ambo city administration in North Shoa zone of Oromia region, said the traffic accident happened on Monday morning when a transport minibus traveling from Ambo city to Guder city collided head on with a freight truck travelling on the opposite side of the road.

The report further disclosed around six other people were injured in the traffic accident.

Police is currently investigating the possible causes for the deadly traffic accident.

Even though Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita ownership in the world, deadly traffic accidents are quite common, with bad roads, wide availability of sub-standard vehicles on the road, corrupt driving license system and low adherence to road safety rules blamed for the high incidence of deadly traffic accidents in the country.