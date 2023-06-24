We will not forget!

The Amhara Popular Committee is calling for a three-day consecutive work and school strike starting Monday June 26, 2023 in the entire Amhara Region under the theme “We will not forget!”

During this strike and time of reflection, we will commemorate all the innocent Muslim brothers and sisters and the Orthodox Christian monks, nuns, priest and the faithful who were gunned down by the Fascist Oromo Prosperity led regime. We ask that everyone hold a candle vigil in their homes for three days starting from Monday June 26, 2023 to commemorate Amhara people who were massacred for their identity all over the country.

In the past two months, two stages of the ongoing civil disobedience campaign to stop the Amhara Genocide was carried out under the leading theme “Our survival in our hands!” since its initiation on April 2, 2023. During these stages, the awareness of our people regarding the ongoing attacks as well as willingness to join the resistance has increased exponentially.

The Third Stage civil disobedience campaign the Amhara Popular Committee called this coming Monday (June 26, 2023) will continue to raise the fundamental demands the Amhara people have put forward to ascertain our survival. This Third Stage is the most determinant stage of our civil resistance, which perhaps will transit us to the fourth and final stage that will culminate in the victory of the Amhara people. For this we request that every Amhara person to ready themselves psychologically for the final stage.

The current Amhara civil disobedience call demands are:

We demand The OLF -OPP force that is massacring, summary executing, raping and looting Amharas while masquerading as the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) to leave the region immediately. We demand the release of all Amhara leaders, scholars, journalists and human right defenders that are detained through tramped up charges just because of their identity. We demand that the regime stops the all rounded genocide it is undertaking against Amhara people We demand the right of movement and transit to be respected for Amharas, we also demand that the regime stops harassing the millions of Amharas it is harassing in Addis Ababa. We demand that the regime stops demolishing Amhara and other non-Oromo Ethiopians’ houses around and in Addis Ababa. We demand that the regime settles the Wolkait and Raya issue by officially recognizing their Amhara identity. We demand that the regime stops demolishing mosques in the newly and illegally constructed city known us ‘Shagar’ that is built for the sole purpose of ethnically cleansing Amharas and anyone that is non-Oromo. We demand that the regime stops demolishing monasteries, killing monks, nuns, & the faithful who go to visit the monastery. A recent example is the crime it committed in Debre Elias monastery in East Gojam, Amhara Region. We demand that the regime lifts the deliberate ban it placed on Amhara farmers from accessing seeds and fertilizers. We ask this as it is the right of the over taxed Amhara farmers not charity. We oppose the preemptive plan by the regime to make new Amhara graduates jobless, the statement made by the regime that it has frozen new hires in the next year is a clear indication for their plan to further disadvantage Amhara youth. We oppose the raising of taxes on the business community. This once again is done to keep the people under the line of poverty and unable to defend themselves through hiking the cost of living, as every aspect of life becomes expensive when businesses are forced to pay exorbitant taxes. We demand that the regime quits all transfer of Ethiopian assets like cargo ships and other facilities and service giving businesses. We demand that the regime stops short selling competent institutions like the Ethiopian Airlines that was founded by our visionary and public-serving fore fathers. We demand that the regime puts the rampant kidnapping, hostage-taking and abducting that is being undertaken by both government and government-proxy forces like OLF-Shene. We denounce the extreme suffering Amharas are facing due to this

state-sponsored kidnapping operation that is raising millions of birrs for the terroristic activities of OLF and other regime proxies.

The current regime has officially declared its anti-Amhara stance through its government and system supported attacks against Amharas. The regime has officially turned down to address Amhara peoples’ demands; to that effect, it detained Amhara leaders, journalists, scholars and human right defenders with the utmost disregard; it dismantled the heroic Amhara Regional Forces; it profiles, harasses and targets Amharas in the national defense force, the federal police forces; Addis Ababa police and other forces in the country, it has opened an official campaign on the Amhara self

defense force the Fano; it also invaded the region and undertook a full scale assault and attack using heavy artillery, drones and air force jets; the regime is also demolishing Churches, Monasteries, Mosques using heavy artillery or excavators depending on the location. In general, the regime has turned the entire Amhara Region into a war zone. Therefore, as we resist against these heinous crimes, we call upon the entire Amhara people to join us in the declared strike for three days starting from Monday, June 26, 2023.

Actions

All private, governmental and non-governmental schools from elementary to higher institutions will be on strike. All private and governmental institutions will be on strke All transport services will halt All Amharas will undertake a three-day stay-at-home strike Medical institutions will only open for emergency and outpatient service.

We ask all Amharas to be on standby to take part and execute this civil-disobedience campaign that is called by the Amhara Popular Committee. Anyone who trespasses the guidelines listed above will take the responsibility.

We will not forget!

Amhara Popular Committee

June 24, 2023