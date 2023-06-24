UN says number of arrivals from conflict hit Sudan into Ethiopia passes 50,000 

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed on Friday the number of arrivals from conflict hit Sudan into Ethiopia has passed the 50,000 mark.

In its latest report, the UNOCHA said in excess of 52,000 people have entered Ethiopia from Sudan in a period of eight weeks.

Most of the arrivals to Sudan from Ethiopia are Ethiopian nationals fleeing ongoing fighting in various parts of Sudan.

The UN body called for the international community to support Ethiopia’s efforts to host refugees from Sudan.

Brutal fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on April 15 and swiftly escalated in different parts of the country.

The ongoing fighting is pitting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Force (RSF). Both sides have accused each other of initiating the conflict.