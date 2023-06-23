Reported rape of an 8-year-old girl by a soldier ignites anger in Ethiopia’s Amhara region 

The reported rape of an eight-year-old girl allegedly by a member of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has ignited anger in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, the online based media outlet Addis Maleda reported on Thursday.

Quoting information, it gathered from local officials and residents, Addis Maleda reported the eight-year-old girl was raped on Wednesday evening in Delanta district of South Wollo zone of Amhara region.

The girl is currently receiving medical treatment in a nearby medical institution.

Addis Maleda further reported the reported rape of the young child ignited a street rally as well as clashes between Fano (ethnic Amhara self-defense group) and members of the Ethiopian army.

However, Addis Maleda reported it couldn’t get reliable information on any casualties and damages caused by the clashes between the ENDF and Fano members.

The Ethiopian government and its tightly controlled media empire generally keep a stony silence on the spate of atrocities that are reportedly being carried out by security forces in Ethiopia’s second most populous region.