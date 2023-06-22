Dozens of drivers abducted in Ethiopia’s Oromia region: Report 

Dozens of drivers have been abducted in Ethiopia’s Oromia region by armed gunmen, multiple media reports indicate.

The drivers, who are estimated to number between 30 to 50, were reportedly abducted last week in Gerbe-Guracha area of North Shoa zone of Oromia region by fighters suspected to be affiliated to the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebel group.

The abducted drivers’ families are reportedly being asked to pay ransom money by the abductors to the tune of around one million birr each (18,300 U.S. dollars).

Separately scores of people have reportedly been abducted by suspected OLA militants from Sululta town around 30 kilometers from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa last week.

Ethiopia’s Oromia region is in recent months suffering from spate of kidnappings and killings, almost all of which are unclaimed by any entity.

The Ethiopian government and its tightly controlled media empire generally keeps a stony silence on the spate of killings and kidnappings rocking Ethiopia’s largest and most populous region.