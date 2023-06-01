Amhara Popular Front (APF) strictly condemns the war crime carried out on more than 200 ascetic women in Trinity-Unity monastery – Amhara Popular Front May 31, 2023

“The Federal government defense force which is committing attacks on the Trinity-Unity monastery in Debre-Elias district (in East Gojjam zone of Amhara region) using various heavy and group weaponry including

three tubed mortar artillery pieces has hit the compound were more than 200 ascetic women were present killing and severely injuring as of yet an unknown number of monks. Through this a severe war crime has been committed by the ruling Prosperity Party Regime,”.

“This war crime on ascetic women has been committed by cutting the normal phone lines as well as the internet service of the area,”.

We ask the international community including the International Criminal Court (ICC) to urgently look at this issue as this measure is completely prohibited by local and international laws.

The PP defense force which was committing massacres in Gojjam-Debre-Elias has been decided today that it should enter Shebel-Berenta, Dima-Giorgis, Yetnora, Weggel-Aaby, Merto-Lemariam, Debrework and Ehudet-Enabera so is can commit additional war crimes.

Similarly, the ruling Prosperity Party regime is committing grave war crimes through its army on the Amhara people in the Ansaro, Rasa, Merha-Bete and Yifat areas of North-Shoa zone

The entire Amhara people should collaboratively defend against the war crime being committed on it by the army.

The international community, medias, civic associations, human rights institutions and others should closely look at the ongoing massacres of civilians.