Scores of people killed in clashes between Ethiopia security forces, Orthodox faithful: Report

Scores of people have been killed in clashes between security forces and Ethiopia Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) faithful in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region, the Amharic language service of Deutsche Welle (DW) media outlet disclosed on Wednesday.

Citing anonymous eyewitnesses DW reported, the clashes in Debre-Elias district of East Gojjam zone of Amhara region which started last Friday and continued up to yesterday afternoon has left scores of people dead and scores others injured.

The clashes which were centered in a local monastery have left around 95 percent of the estimated 600 people who used to live in the monastery dead, injured or dispersed, DW reported citing eyewitnesses.

DW further reported eyewitnesses have told it of use of heavy weaponry in the clashes by security forces.

The DW report also quoted anonymous hospital sources who said more than 200 government security forces have been injured in the clashes.

The Ethiopian government is so far silent on the recent clashes in the Debre-Elias district of East Gojjam zone of Amhara region.