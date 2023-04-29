An attack on a bus in Ethiopia’s Oromia region leaves 5 dead: Report 

An attack on a transport bus in Ethiopia’s Oromia region has left at least five passengers dead, the online media outlet Addis Maleda reported on Saturday.

Citing anonymous eyewitnesses Addis Maleda reported the bus attack which happened on Thursday evening on the road between Metehara and Wolenchiti cities in East Shoa zone of Oromia region also left five other passengers injured.

Addis Maleda further reported the attackers have abducted several other passengers.

No group is yet to claim responsibility for the reported attack.

However, Addis Maleda quoted eyewitnesses as saying they believe the attackers who wore a combination of civilian and military fatigues maybe affiliated to the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebel group.

The OLA which is listed as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian government has previously been accused multiple times of gross atrocities on civilians in Ethiopia’s largest region, Oromia. OLA denies the charges.