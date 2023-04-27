Ethiopia ruling party head in Amhara region killed: PM

Head of Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party (PP) in the Amhara region, Girma Yeshitila has been killed, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed on Thursday.

In a Social Media post, Abiy said groups who don’t have winning ideas have taken the life of “brother” Girma.

The PM didn’t specify any group suspected of killing the high-level PP official, but warned if “such acts” continue it will end in “mutual slaughter”.

Separately, the online media outlet Ethio360 reported the Amhara PP Chief was mortally wounded by gun shots in Guasa area of North Shoa zone of Amhara region.

Ethio360 reported Girma was taken to nearby Mehal-Media hospital for medical treatment, but died soon after arrival in the medical facility.

The Ethio360 report also stated its likely there are other casualties in the attack including the Chief Administrator of North Shoa zone.

The identity of the attackers isn’t yet known, according to the Ethio360 report.