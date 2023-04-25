Ethiopia’s general inflation rate spikes to 37.7 percent in March: ESS 

Ethiopia’s general inflation stood at 37.7 percent in March 2023, an increase of four percent from February, the Ethiopian Statistics Service disclosed.

In its monthly update report, ESS stated the main factor for the rise in general inflation rate for last month was the increase in price of non-food items.

Nevertheless, the ESS report disclosed Ethiopia recorded a decline of 0.7 percent in food inflation rate in March to reach 34.5 percent.

In contrast report disclosed Ethiopia recorded non-food inflation rate of 32.5 percent in March, an increase of one percent from the previous month.

The Ethiopian Statistics Service attributed the increase in non-food inflation rate mainly to increase in prices of clothing and footwear, housing repair and maintenance products, energy products, furniture and home furnishings, fuel, medical care, educational materials and jewelry mainly gold.