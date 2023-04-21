Classes to resume next month in Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a three-year break

Schools in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are set to resume education next month after a three-year break, a local official disclosed on Wednesday.

Speaking to local media outlets, Kiros Guesh, Chief of Education Bureau at Interim Administration of Tigray, said registration of students will start next week with classes set to resume starting May 1.

Kiros said educational instructions will resume for students from Grade 1 to Grade 12 levels, with around 2.4 million students expected to be enrolled in schools.

The educational instructions are planned to be given in repaired schools as well as tents and grass thatched houses that have been converted to makeshift schools.

Most forms of education were suspended in Tigray in March 2020, as part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 disease.

However, the outbreak of Northern Ethiopia war in November 2020 further disrupted education in the Tigray region until current time.

In March, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed more than 3.4 million children including 1.7 million girls do not have access to school due to the impact of conflict and climate shocks across the east African country.

This figure included 2.3 million children, including 1.8 million girls who are out of school in Tigray region due to the closure of 2,270 schools in the region.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) signed a cessation of hostilities agreement in November 2,2022.

Since, then normal day to day activities are starting to slowly resume in the war devastated Tigray region.