Cholera outbreak in Ethiopia kills 50: UN

A Cholera outbreak in several parts of Ethiopia has killed at least 50 people in recent weeks, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed on Wednesday.

The UNOCHA in its latest situation update report, also said around 3.3 million people are living in high-risk cholera districts across Ethiopia.

The UN agency stated it has detected cholera outbreaks in 177 localities across 22 districts in Ethiopia, with 2,276 confirmed cholera cases so far.

UNOCHA warned the cholera outbreak in Ethiopia has recently spread to East Bale, Guji and Borena zones of Oromia region and Daawa zone of Somali region, putting further strain on the country’s health services sector.

UNOCHA called for more funds to boost cholera response and preparedness efforts, especially in water and nutrition services sectors.

Earlier this months, the Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC), the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) disclosed more than 53,000 cholera cases have been detected in at least 13 African states since the beginning of the year.