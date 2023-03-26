Boat capsizes in Southern Ethiopia leaving eight dead

A small boat capsized in Ethiopia’s southern region killing eight people, local authorities disclosed on Saturday evening.

In A Facebook post, Amaro special district communication bureau in Southern region stated a lake wave on Saturday caused the boat to capsize killing all eight passengers on board.

The boat was carrying people and cargo when it sailed from Alfacho locality towards Arba Minch city before it capsized.

The lake wave has so far disrupted efforts to retrieve the bodies of the eight deceased.