Ethiopia PM suggests Gurage statehood advocates are causing infrastructure destruction 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday suggested Gurage people statehood advocates are destroying water and road infrastructure.

The PM made the remark during a discussion he had with Gurage zone officials and a select group of “Gurage residents” in Wolkite city, capital of Gurage zone in Ethiopia’s Southern regional state.

“If asking for water at the same time we break water pipe, if while asking for road we destroy bridge we will not reach to our desired destination,’’ Abiy said.

The PM also seemed to claim there are violent elements in the Gurage zone in an apparent effort to deflect blame on recent deadly crackdown by security forces in the zone.

“While you can ask peacefully, what you can’t do is to throw stones, throwing stones and being peaceful are different things,” Abiy said.

Last month, Security forces fired on water shortage protestors in Wolkite city killing between three and six civilians and injuring scores.

PM Abiy also put cast doubt on Gurage people’s statehood demands saying even if the statehood bid is successful it will lead to “inevitable disappointment”.

“If the question of statehood is answered but you couldn’t pay salary in six months’ time, will arguments stop? No, arguments won’t stop. We said (yes) to statehood for development purposes. It’s inevitable you will say it was not for 10 people to have (Toyota) Cobra cars,” the PM remarked.