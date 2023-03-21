Prominent Ethiopian environmentalist Tewoldebirhan Gebregziabher dies at 83

Prominent Ethiopian environmentalist Tewoldebirhan Gebregziabher has died at the age of 83 in Addis Ababa, state affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Tuesday.

Tewoldebirhan is a prominent environmental scientist who was instrumental in the drafting and signing of local, continental and international biodiversity laws that protected the global south rural communities from exploitation by multinational and foreign agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology firms.

For his environmental works, Tewoldebirhan has received several prominent international awards. This include the Right livelihood award in 20000 and the United Nations top environmental Champions of the Earth award in 2006.

Tewoldebirhan has previously worked as Chief of Ethiopia’s environmental watchdog, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

Tewoldebirhan is also brother of the late prominent Ethiopia philosopher and writer Sibhat Gebregziabher who died in 2012.

He is survived by three biological children and more than 60 foster children.