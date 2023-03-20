Unidentified thieves rob Ethiopian media house: Report

Unidentified thieves have completely robbed the offices of the Addis Ababa based online media outlet Ethio-251 media, the owner of Ethio-251 Mulugeta Anberbir disclosed on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Mulugeta said four modern cameras, a Neck-mic, Zoomer and other equipments were stolen during the robbery which happened on the media house’s studio in Arat-Kilo, central Addis Ababa on Sunday. The stolen properties are reportedly worth 1.7 million birr (31,711 U.S. dollars) in total.

The Ethio-251 studio were also reportedly being used by other media outlets such as Arat-Kilo and Negere-Wolqait prior to the robbery happening.

Mulugeta pointed out the robbery on the Ethio-251 studio which is located on the eighth floor of Dink-Sera building complex happened despite other entities including banks who had rented offices inside the building not being subjected to any robbery attempts for years.

Mulugeta stated the robbery of the Ethio-251 studio was an attack on a media house that is a voice to the people.

Earlier this month, another online based media outlet, Yeneta-Tube was reportedly robbed of two of its modern office cameras allegedly by a staff member who hasn’t still been arrested.