US budgets almost 2 mln USD to support atrocities investigation in Ethiopia: statement

The United States Department of State disclosed on Tuesday evening it has budgeted 1.975 million U.S. dollars to support independent investigations of human rights abuses in Ethiopia.

“The U.S. State Department’s Bureaucracy, Human Rights and labor (DRL) currently programs about 6.65 million U.S. dollars to advance democracy, respect of human rights and conflict mitigation in Ethiopia,” the statement said.

“In addition, DRL anticipates spending 1.975 million to support independent investigations of human rights atrocities and justice and accountability processes for alleged atrocities committed by all sides in Ethiopia,” the statement further said.

The U.S. Department of State statement coincides with the ongoing visit of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Ethiopia.

Blinken who arrived in Addis Ababa early Wednesday for his first visit to Ethiopia has already been photographed holding discussions with Ethiopia Foreign Minister and Acting Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen.

Blinken is also expected to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the visit.

The U.S. official is also expected to hold discussions related to humanitarian needs and human rights concern with Ethiopian government officials as well as aid workers.

In recent months, the Ethiopian government has floated the idea of “transitional justice” apparently as a push back at international and regional investigations into allegations of gross human rights abuses being committed in the country.