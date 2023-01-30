Ethiopian army “recaptures” Oromia region district from OLA rebels: Report

Ethiopian army has recently recaptured Liben district of East Guji zone of Oromia region from Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Monday.

FBC reported Liben district is one of several parts of East Guji zone recaptured from OLA rebels in recent military operations.

The revelation was reportedly made during security discussions among officials of Guji and Borena zones located in the southern part of Oromia, according to FBC report.

Earlier this month, the Ethiopian army claimed it had recaptured seven localities in areas of Oromia region bordering Southern region.

In recent months, reports of deadly drone strikes, civilian massacres, urban battles and a general humanitarian crisis in various parts of Ethiopia’s large region, Oromia have trickled out despite extensive communications blackout, reporting restrictions and general insecurity.

While, the war between Ethiopian government aligned forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) seems to have been concluded with a peace agreement last November, the war in Oromia region seems set to continue, with neither the government or the OLA rebels showing signs of decisive military victories.

Last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed his government is open for talks with OLA rebel group, but said he doubted the rebel group’s unity.