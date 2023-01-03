Ethiopian government to set up Interim Regional Administration for Tigray Regional State shortly

The government of Ethiopia is to set up what it calls an inclusive Interim Regional Administration (IRA) for Ethiopia’s Tigray Regional State shortly, Mereja, com sources have disclosed.

The new IRA will replace the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and will administer the region until the formal election takes place.

Based on article 10 of the Pretoria peace deal that was signed on November 2, 2022 between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the IRA of Tigray will constitute a transnational governance structure.

According to Mereja.com sources, the IRA is expected to assume responsibility in Mekelle, capital of the Tigray regional state as of next week.

Former members of the previous interim administration of the region who were appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are expected to assume responsibility in the new administration of Tigray.

IRA will remain in power until elections are conducted that will lead to the formation of the Regional Council that will elect Tigray’s representatives to the federal House of People’s Representatives.

TPLF claimed that it had enjoyed a landslide victory in a regional election that was held in early 2020 even though the federal government referred to it as ‘fake election’.

The federal government is said to have finished forming a new administration for the region but it is unlikely the new IRA will assume power shortly in a situation that TPLF combatants have not yet disarmed.