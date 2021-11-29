President Emmanuel Macron of France ordered Eutelsat to shutdown Mereja TV

It is not unusual for Western leaders to be hypocrites when it comes to democracy and human rights. They preach against dictatorship and in favor of freedom, but they prop up corrupt regimes and conduct business with genocidal dictators in Africa and around the world. So when the President of France, Emmanual Macron, ordered the Paris-based Eutelsat to shut down Mereja TV over the weekend at the behest of the Ethiopian regime, it was not a surprise.

After promising democratic governance when he came to power after the downfall of the TPLF ethnic apartheid dictatorship 3 years ago, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is turning out to be worse than TPLF in every aspect. Under Abiy’s leadership, Ethiopia’s prisons are once again filling up with political prisoners and journalists. Abiy has engulfed Ethiopia in a bloody civil war by systematically turning one ethnic group against the other. His incitement of war between the Amhara and Tigrean ethnic groups has caused untold deaths and suffering. The political space in Ethiopia is narrowing fast to the level that was under another blood-thirsty tyrant, Meles Zenawi, whom France, the U.S., and other Western countries supported and financed.

Until it was shut down on Saturday on the orders of Macron, Mereja TV was the only independent, public-supported Ethiopian television channel that was advancing peace and exposing human rights atrocities in Ethiopia on the part of the rebel groups TPLF and OLF, as well as Abiy Ahmed’s regime. Now that Mereja TV is off-air, there is no television channel that is holding those warring groups accountable. Emboldened by Macron’s action, Abiy Ahmed will go on a campaign of terror against all independent journalists. Already today, Abiy has arrested one of Ethiopia’s most prominent journalists, Birhanu Tekleyared.

By shutting down Mereja TV, Macron has made it possible for human rights abuses in Ethiopia to go unreported.

Macron has taken away the one television channel that the people of Ethiopia rely on to get real news, instead of government propaganda.

Macron has silenced an independent voice of reason, and an advocate for peace, freedom, and tolerance.

Hopefully, Macros will realize the grave injustice he has just committed against the voiceless people of Ethiopia and reverse his decision to shut down Mereja TV.

