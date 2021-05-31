Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed threatened to free opposition leader -Jawar Mohammed

Unidentified political group threatened Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that it would release a leaked audio if he will not free prominent opposition leader Jawar Mohammed as a precondition, information reaching to Mereja.com disclosed.

The political group claimed the leaked audio was taken while Abiy was chairing the executive meeting of the Prosperity Party.

“No one will be able to form a government in the coming ten year. I would rather die than hand over power to them. We will take actions. The task force we established has already commenced the work, As a result there will be high level of death and bloodshed,” part of the supposed leaked audio released by Kello you-tube says.

The Office of the Prime Minister responded the following in official face book before so called ‘leaked audio’ was released.

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to affirm that supposed leaked audio of the Prime Minister during Prosperity Party meeting of last week is a fake audio compilation which has been put together by drawing on different remarks made by the Prime Minister and editing it into one compilation. In this era of disinformation and as the elections draw nearer, we urge citizens to be vigilant about such types of disinformation campaigns aimed at creating discord.