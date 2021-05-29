Huge rallies to take place across Ethiopia denouncing US intervention in internal affairs

Huge rallies are to take place Sunday across Ethiopia to oppose interventions by external forces chiefly the United States and European Union in internal affairs of the country.

One million young people are expected to join the rallies to be held across major cities of across the country under the theme “Voices for Freedom”

Ethiopia accused the United States of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Youth which organizes the rallies said demonstration is aimed at informing everyone that Ethiopia will never accept any interference.

More than 100,000 youth are expected to hit the streets of Adddis Ababa to oppose the foreign interference aimed at undermining Ethiopia’s sovereignty.