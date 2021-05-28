Fresh Fighting broke out between terrorist OLF and government forces near Dera town in Oromia Regional State

Fresh Fighting broke out between the terrorist Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and government forces around Dera town Amhara Special zone in Oromia Regional State.

The fighting began at Jiru Dada locality Thursday night between local militia backed by the Oromo Special Force against the well armed forces of OLF-Shene which calls itself Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), residents of the Dera town have said.

According to residents, the fighting began after an attack was launched by the rebel forces at Were Meneyo, Jerru Dada and Berje localities.



Residents living in adjacent towns including Kelala, Wegedi, Merhabete, Mida Weremo, Shebel are told to remain alert and get organized to defend the attacks.

Military and civilian casualties and property damage from the fighting are not known.