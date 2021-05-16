Professor Berhanu Nega, Chairman of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice survived physical attack in Woldia town

Chairman of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Berhanu Nega has faced protest in Woldia, one of the towns in Amhara Regional State as conducted an election campaign to gain public support for the upcoming Ethiopia’s General Election.

He survived a serious physical attack with police rounded and rescued him from angry young protesters who demanded him to leave the town as quickly as possible.

Professor Berhanu Nega and his party EZEMA recently won greater public support for the next election in South Nations Nationalities and People Regional (SNNPR) State.