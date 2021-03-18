Getachew Assefa, one of the most wanted leaders of outlawed TPLF and Ethiopia’s ex-spy Chief died after a long illness

One of the most wanted leaders of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopia’s ex-spy Chief, Getachew Assefa has died after a long illness.

The late Getachew had been suffering from heart disease and moved from one place to another on his death stretcher as TPLF fugitive leaders ran away the offences from the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia in Tigray region.

Getachew’s body was reportedly laid to rest at a place called Lukia where his funeral ceremony took place at a nearby church, according to a report by ESAT.

A former intelligence chief widely blamed to have superintended over systemic rights abuse during his tenure.

Getachew Assefa was fired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2018 as part of a housecleaning of regime officials mentioned in cases of rights abuse.